Iraq and North Korea: Solutions in a nutshell for our preoccupied President

It is the President's job to make policy. As Commander-in-Chief, he has the responsibility to provide and execute a war strategy that has the highest probability of success. Based on his actions so far, it’s clear he is too preoccupied to even consider what’s ahead in Syria and Iraq once ISIS is defeated, or how to respond to North Korea should a nuclear weapon strike us or an ally.

Given he simply has neither the intellectual curiosity nor the time to bone up on foreign affairs, and given he is somehow unwilling to delegate this responsibility to his secretaries and deputies, I cannot help but to offer him what seems to be an obvious solution that the American people might easily understand and readily support.

Firstly, we have no interest in sending in tens of thousands of troops to fight a ground war in Syria or Iraq. Unless that changes, the President looks weak firing missiles from ships safely offshore. We must hold our position in eastern Syria to block Iranian ambitions coming through Iraq, and we must remain in the north to maintain the Kurds and reassure the Turks.

We have a direct moral responsibility to Syria as a result of our destabilizing Iraq and then not aggressively following through on an Iraqi reconciliation government. Instead of focusing entirely on a military response in Syria, we should be leading the world in support of their war refugees. This is in our strategic interest, proving that we are not afraid of terrorists while showing the world that America cares about this human tragedy, which provides us with a crushing propaganda victory against ISIS without firing a shot.

We still have to figure out how to reconcile the Iraqi Sunnis with the Shiites. I haven't heard a peep – nor a tweet - out of Mr. Trump on how to do that. Last time we tried, we got asked to leave, and they didn't need to ask us twice. We wanted out, 75% of us anyway. So why he blamed Obama for ISIS in the campaign, I don't know. ISIS sprang up in large part from the defeated Baathist Party and the refusal of Iraqi Shiites to form a reconciliation government; the Bush surge was so successful that the Shiite Government no longer needed us. We must learn from that experience. I would already be moving to get Iraqi Sunnis back on their feet as ISIS is defeated in Mosel. Iraqi Sunnis are our best check on the natural alliance between Iran and Iraq, and we obtain another propaganda victory. In time, Sunnis and Kurds may even recognize the benefits of reconciling to counter the Shia-dominated Iraqi government. Both Iraq and Syria will likely be lost to becoming de facto partitioned.

Iran is ripe for reform, bearing in mind that our CIA ousted their president in 1953 over oil, so they have every right to still be hostile toward us. American business people and tourists alike should be flooding into Tehran, encouraged by our government. We should avoid an openly belligerent stance toward them.

Lastly, we should plan on there being a one-state solution in Israel, just being pragmatic.

North Korea seems more straight-forward:

-Install anti-missile systems in South Korea, Japan, and on US Navy ships

-Test our systems on North Korean missile firings

-Give the North Koreans an unequivocal warning that they will suffer full-scale, total, nuclear annihilation if America or any of its allies are attacked

-Layout a clear warning to China that the problems they will face from such a war will be catastrophic - far worse than if the North collapses on its own and then unifies with the South

-Encourage China to join us and apply the most severe sanctions on North Korea, while giving way in part to them on other issues that they find most dear to them

-Once in sync with China, our dealings with Russia become less problematic

-Every effort should be made to get the North and South to reunify peacefully, with both China’s and Russia’s cooperation

This strategy is reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the reunification of Germany after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. We must announce strategies for both Iraq and North Korea that will unite Americans and increase our credibility abroad.