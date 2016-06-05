A secular American government is a rational American government

A May 2013 Gallup poll of religion in America posed the question, “If more Americans were religious, would that be a positive or negative for American society?” The results were 75% positive and 17% negative. One year later, another Gallup poll posed the question, “Do you believe in God?” The results were 86% yes and 11% no. Remarkably, the number of people who believe in God is 11% greater than the number of those who see religion as a positive, indicating a significant number of believers see religion as a negative. According to a Pew Research Center study released in May 2015, the number of those with no religious affiliation – the “nones” – has been steadily increasing, especially among young adults, while fewer Americans identify themselves as Christian.

What is it about Biblical religion in America that turns people away? Is it that social norms are changing so fast that religion can’t keep up? Corporate attitudes have changed; it’s good business to be inclusive and diverse. Economic progress is made by moving forward, not backward. We must open up, not close up, if we are to endure. Then America is destined for greatness, not smallness.

Can Christianity in America adapt? Probably not, as historically, it has resisted social change and subverted the scientific knowledge that has contradicted it, especially in regard to evolution. For example, according to a 2014 Gallup poll, 42% of Americans believe “God created human beings pretty much in their present form at one time within the last 10,000 years or so.” Setting evolutionary theory aside, citing the continuum of life found in the fossil record makes it untenable to claim our speciesappeared without an ancestral species.

According to the same poll, another 31% believe “human beings have developed over millions of years from less advanced forms of life, but God guided this process.” Given that biological evolution worked so well for billions of years, our ancient ancestors wouldn’t have needed divine intervention for human evolution to take place. To claim that human beings are the singular exception to biological evolution is contradicted by genetic evidence and the fossil record.

Because religious faith is a spiritual conviction that does not rest on physical evidence or logical argument, no presentation of scientific knowledge is likely to be convincing or be met with a rational response. Instead, terms like “creation science” and “theistic evolution” are offered as coherent concepts. When these religious claims are debunked as pseudoscience, charges of academic bias, closed mindedness, intolerance and conspiracy are made.

Fundamentally, biological evolution conflicts with the Biblical concept of divine purpose, as a quick scan of the fossil record with its parade of bizarre-looking creatures demonstrates that life improvises; it makes it up as it goes along. We can logically conclude that no creator planned our existence or, by extension, that of any species, or that of our planet, solar system, galaxy, or beyond.

Belief, religious or otherwise, is not required to be reasoned, although we liketo think that our own beliefs are rational, given that belief is what we discern to be true. False beliefs exist and can be strongly held, irrationally when faced with mounting contradictory evidence. Humans are notoriously susceptible to practicing self-deception, wishful thinking, and outright denial. In contrast to belief, knowledge must be rationally demonstrable. In particular, scientific knowledge is built on the preponderance of falsifiable analyses of reproducible results. Scientific theories are our best-reasoned explanations of those results to date, informing us as to what is most likely to be physical reality.

Looking to find evidence for God through the natural sciences has not been fruitful. There is no scientific God theory because there are no scientific God facts. Meanwhile, we enjoy the benefits of evolutionary science, from medicines, to agricultural products, to industrial production. Microfossil biostratigraphy, critical to oil exploration, is based on principles of evolution.

I am met with emotional rebuttals claiming that it takes more faith to believe in Darwin than God, as if science is a religion. This is conflating faith, meaning confidence or trust, with religious faith, to make the argument appear symmetrical. The deeper conflict occurs when Biblical faith is used to justify our laws, such as teaching creationism in public schools or subjecting attendees of a government-sponsored event to religious worship. Citing the sanctity of life or a sin against God does not provide a basis for rational discussion. The works of philosophers since Socrates have informed our deliberations as to what ideal human conduct consists of without resorting to religious appeals. Civil discourse and inclusiveness are advanced to the degree that those promoting religion can engage in rational discussion with those holding on to the secular principles of government established by our founders.