Perspectives on California's missions have changed in news, teaching - LA Times

"Nowadays those restored, rebuilt, repurposed buildings serve as symbols of a European culture's arrival in the American West."

The purpose of the Missions--The Mission--remains the same as ever: to proselytize and convert the population to Christianity.

"Today, most writers show greater respect for Native Americans and are more likely to acknowledge the forced labor, fatal diseases and cultural repression that the Spanish brought to California along with Christianity, literacy and agriculture."

In the wake of that history, it is unconscionable not to acknowledge the heavy price paid--not the least of which being the loss of their innocence. In a tragically ironic twist, they were led away from The Garden, by those Godly figures of history, and forced to toil under the sweat of their brow.

"Therefore the Lord God sent him forth from the garden of Eden, to till the ground from whence he was taken." Genesis 3: 23

I doubt that lesson is ever presented to those wide-eyed fourth-graders.