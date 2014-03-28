Purpose: Is there more than meets the eye?

There is a Children's book (that is really for adults) called The Little Prince.

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Little_Prince

In it, the Little Prince meets the little fox who says, "It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is most important is invisible to the eye."

On many levels that seems empirically correct, especially in maintaining human relationships. The little things do matter as the fox and the rose teach the Little Prince.

Beyond human relationships however, how does this advice apply?

Take for example the concept of Purpose. A case can be made that the evidence from nature contradicts existence On Purpose. Rationally, we know that nature does not Intend, or at the least, it appears to be neutral.

Is it me who has forsaken the fox in not seeing things On Purpose? Or am I true to my heart that tells me to experience the profound splendor of the mundane, and be grateful for that?

How does thinking beyond our realm of "consequence" enrich the heart? In my case, by satisfying the mind.