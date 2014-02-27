Soup or Salad? How is belief really a choice?

Do we choose our beliefs? It depends on who you ask. I find that almost invariably theists will answer yes, whereas atheists will answer no.

A belief is fundamentally a conclusion rather than a freely selected choice, as it is formed by our discernment of what is most likely to be true, based on our perceptions, experiences, intuition, education and knowledge. We cannot choose to believe what we know to be false.

Belief is further complicated by emotions, and specifically the need to maintain our emotional coherence in the pursuit of our subjective goals of happiness.

Is forming our beliefs really like choosing between soup and salad? There is belief involved, for us to discern subjectively what it is that we want. My choice here is made though my subjective personal preference, being an evaluation of which option I believe will provide me with the most happiness. I select the soup, believing that it would, but if it turns out to be salty, then I have held a false belief...I chose poorly.

Our choices, like a jury in a court case, are the result of our findings, being the evaluation of the evidence and the isolation of the option than can best be believed.

Our beliefs are outside the realm of our knowledge, and because of our emotions, belief can trump objective physical evidence. When a person says, "I can't believe it," that suggests that belief is not a choice.

When a person says, "You believe what you want," I want to ask them if they can choose to believe differently.