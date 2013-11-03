Newsvine

Supreme Court to hear case on separating church and state - latimes.com

Government Sponsorship of Sectarian Proselytizing may become The Law of The Land.

This would be a reversal of precedent set by Justice Kennedy and The Court, who have stood to protect citizens, especially students, from proselytizing and passive, coercive participation in public sectarian worship through audible, group-lead prayer, while attending non-voluntary, government-sponsored functions as a captive audience.

The wall between church and state would cease to exist, as the establishment clause of the First Amendment would be erased.

