Like Lance Armstrong, we are all liars, experts say - latimes.com

There is some difference of opinion as to whether belief is a choice, or an honest summary conclusion.

There is also a difference of opinion as to whether actions are a choice.

I offer to you that we all [here] hold our beliefs honestly, and that we are still responsible for our actions, as actions are a choice, being an exercise of free will.

As applied to theology and theism, I hold to the belief that a personally creating, caring, and intervening supernatural entity does not exist.

This belief is derived from my scientific knowledge of evolutionary mechanisms, which, as I understand them, conclusively contradict the teleological and anthropomorphic concepts of Purpose, Design, and Intent.

Although this article specifcally deals with Lance Armstrong, I offer that it has broader applications, including an objective analysis of theism, and more specifically, Christian philosophy.

It has always troubled me that some Christians claim that I have chosen to reject their god, when in fact, I simply have no choice but to disbelieve that their god exists, based on the implications of evolutionary science.

In summary, the focus of this seed is on belief: whether or not we hold them honestly, whether or not they are a choice, and how beliefs intertwine with motivations, justifications, creativity, flexibility, intelligence, perception, discernment, experience, education, environment, judgment and our actions.

I recommend reading the Times article, and I plan to read Daniel Ariely's, The (Honest) Truth About Dishonesty.

