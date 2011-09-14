The public high school math instructor was told to remove the 7 feet by 2 feet banners in 2007 by the principal, who referred to their size as making them "a promotion of a particular viewpoint." The instructor filled a lawsuit, claiming that he was being singled out because the phrases involved Christianity. A federal judge agreed last year, but the school board appealed, and the appeals court reversed the ruling yesterday.
Court prohibits teacher's banners referring to God
Seeded on Wed Sep 14, 2011 11:55 AM
