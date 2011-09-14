Newsvine

Court prohibits teacher's banners referring to God

SOURCE FAVICONThe L.A. Times
Seeded on Wed Sep 14, 2011 11:55 AM
The public high school math instructor was told to remove the 7 feet by 2 feet banners in 2007 by the principal, who referred to their size as making them "a promotion of a particular viewpoint."  The instructor filled a lawsuit, claiming that he was being singled out because the phrases involved Christianity.  A federal judge agreed last year, but the school board appealed, and the appeals court reversed the ruling yesterday.

