Evangelical pastors jump into the 2012 political fray

The Christian right is the largest, best-organized and, I believe, the most powerful force in American politics today. No other political group even comes close. Rob Stein, Democratic strategist

It's apparent that they are mobilizing to increase voter turn out, and in which case, they could decide the election.

Will the response from the left offset this advantage, as in 2008, or will the response from the center strengthen it, as in 2010?

Which way is the center going to go, and will it, and the left, be more or less likely to turn out?

Will turnout depend on who wins the Republican nomination?

Or does it really just come down to how people will rate the President on his handling of the economy at the time?

From a purely political perspective, what is the best strategy for either party to win in 2012?